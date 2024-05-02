Pasteur Broadway 2024 5525 North Broadway
Appetizer
- Avocado Wonton$8.00
- Coconut Shrimp$9.00
- Dumplings$8.00
- Egg Rolls$8.00
- Saigon Crepe$11.00
- Seafood Rangoon$9.00
- Spring Rolls$9.00
Dumplings
A perfect Asian appetizer. Choose your type of protein and enjoy it in this wrapping that is then fried to perfection. Either eat it like it is or choose to first dip it in A House sauce to combine great flavors in a great bite. Choose either fried or stea
dumplings Protein Choice
dumplings Preparation Choice
Dessert
Entree
- Baked Catfish$23.00
- Baked Tofu vegetables$20.00
- Basil Beef$26.00
- Cochinchin Noodles$23.00
- Curry Chicken$19.00
- Curry Duck$25.00
- Curry Shrimp$23.00
- Fresh Caught Of The Day$44.00
- Fresh Seafood Of The Day$60.00
- Fried Rice Beef$15.00
- Fried Rice Chicken$15.00
- Fried Rice Combo$17.00
- Fried Rice vegetables$14.00
- Ginger Chicken Clay Pot$19.00
- Grill Salmon - passion fruit$25.00
- Pasteur Signature Beef Steak$26.00
- Shrimp In Lobster Sauce$23.00
- Shrimp Sa-te$23.00
- Vegetarian Rice Noodles$20.00
Salad & Side
Soup
Banh Mi - Viet Sandwich
Drinks
Cocktails
Red Wine
- (B) Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Tre$58.00
- (G) Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Tre$15.00
- (G) Pinot Noir 2021 Reine De La Ville - France$14.00
- (B) Pinot Noir 2021 Reine De La Ville - France$50.00
- (G) Malbec 2020 Aguijon de Abeja - Argentina$13.00
- (B)Malbec 2020 Aguijon de Abeja - Argentina$47.00
- Lussac Saint-(B) Emilion 2018 Chateau Cotes De Chambeau$72.00
Rose
Sparkling
White Wine
- (B)Chardonnay 2020 St. George - California$54.00
- (G)Chardonnay 2020 St. George - California$14.00
- (G)Chardonnay 2021 Tre Cental Coast - California$14.00
- (B) Chardonnay 2021 Tre Central Coast California$52.00
- (B) Gruner Veltliner 2022 Mehofer - Austria$56.00
- (G)Gruner Veltliner 2022 Mehofer - Austria$15.00
- (B) Pinot Grigio 2022 ti-ga Delle Venezie - Italy$52.00
- (G)Pinot Grigio 2022 ti-ga Delle Venezie - Italy$14.00
- (B) Sauvignon Blanc 2022 Roche Noire Domain Moncourt - France$52.00
- (G) Sauvignon Blanc 2022 Roche Noire Domain Moncourt - France$14.00
Non Alcohol Beverage
Vodka
Rye Redemption
Shots
Pasteur Broadway 2024 Location and Hours
(773) 728-4800
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM