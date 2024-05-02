A classic Asian appetizer. Choose your type of filling and we will combine them with a special slaw that we will then freshly deep fry to give you a Nice crunch when you bite into them. Pairs beautifully with chili sauce. (4 pieces)

egg rolls Protein Choice Required* Please select 1 chicken Vegetable Course Please select up to 1 Appetizers Entrees Desserts Soup Salad & Side Same Time Please select up to 1 Same Time Saigon crepe Allergy Option gluten Milk/Lactose Peanuts Tree Nuts Seafood Shellfish Soy Wheat Citrus Legume Cruciferous egg rolls Removal Option No Chili Sauce No Make Please select up to 1 No Make